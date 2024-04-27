               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Oxford University Students Protest University's Hosting Of Pelosi


4/27/2024 3:03:09 PM

London, April 27 (Petra) -- Students at Oxford University protested against hosting the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, over her support for Israel amid the ongoing war on Gaza.
According to the Daily Telegraph, students gathered outside the hall where Pelosi was and chanted slogans in support of Palestine, and others in rejection of her presence.
British police removed two pro-Palestine demonstrators after they hackled Pelosi's speech. The police removed the demonstrators and escorted them outside while the crowd applauded inside the hall.
The demonstrators wore T-shirts that say Youth Demand - an activist group linked to Just Stop Oil that painted the Labour Party's HQ in central London with red paint earlier this month in protest against the war in Gaza.

