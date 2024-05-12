Bus Crash Kills 11 On Indonesia's Java Island

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, May 12 (IANS/DPA) At least 11 people died and dozens of others were injured after a bus crash in a hilly resort town in Indonesia's West Java province, police said on Sunday.
The bus carrying more than 60 people crashed while descending a ramp in Subang, West Java, on Saturday evening, a local police spokesman told DPA.
The passengers were students and teachers from a vocational school who were returning home after a graduation trip.
The cause of the crash was not clear.
Further details are awaited.
MENAFN12052024000231011071ID1108202877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.