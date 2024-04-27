Relations Between Montenegro, Azerbaijan Are Those Of Strategic Partnership, Deputy Prime Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is onan official visit to the Republic of Montenegro, has met withDeputy Prime Minister of the country Aleksa Bečić, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the pair had a broad exchange of views oncooperation between the two countries, as well as parliaments.

The sides emphasized that the development observed incooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro across variousdomains contributes to the further expansion of relations in otherspheres.

Describing the relations between the two countries as those ofstrategic partnership, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksa Bečićemphasized that Montenegro attaches great importance to theserelations.

Touching upon the interparliamentary relations, Speaker SahibaGafarova noted that the cooperation between the two countries'legislative bodies also positively contributed to the relationsbetween Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

The Speaker briefed the Deputy Prime Minister about the currentsituation in the region, Azerbaijan's peace initiatives, and majorongoing restoration and construction works in Karabakh and EasternZangezur.

The sides emphasized that the two countries enjoy fruitfuleconomic relations, which constitutes one of the core components ofbilateral relations. They also explored opportunities forcooperation across various domains including education, science,culture, youth and sports, underscoring that these areas wouldfurther contribute to solidifying relations between the twocountries and enhancing people-to-people contacts.