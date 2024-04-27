Congress Announced Guarantees To Lure Voters But Failed: K'taka BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivamogga, April 27 (IANS) Karnataka BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said the Congress announced guarantees to lure voters but it "failed" as they are fed up with Siddaramaiah government's "hypocrisy, wrong policies and politics of appeasement".
Interacting with reporters here, he said that the Congress is dreaming of winning 10 to 12 seats of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to the polls in the phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, but trends indicate that the grand old party will be disappointed.
"The BJP-JD(S) candidates will emerge victorious in all the 14 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on April 26," the state BJP president claimed.
"The people are angry over MCA student Neha Hiremath's murder case and the government's approach towards it," he said.
On expelled BJP leader K. S. Eshwarappa's remark that B. Y. Vijayendra is unnerved with the "impending" defeat of his brother B.Y. Raghavendra, candidate for BJP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, the party chief said, "Let the god bless him. Shivamogga will go to polls on May 7."
