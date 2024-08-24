Local Athletes Shine At Kashmir's First Int'l Gymnastics Camp

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The ongoing international gymnastics camp at Srinagar's Indoor has drawn significant attention, especially towards the local from Jammu and Kashmir, who have taken center stage as the event unfolds.

This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time such a high-profile event has been held in the region.

Organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Gymnastics Federation of India and the Gymnastics Association of J&K, the camp features national-level gymnasts and international coaches, making it a major event on the region's sporting calendar.

The camp began Saturday and will run until September 13th at the Indoor Sports Hall, Polo View Srinagar.

According to the details, local athletes, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, have captured the spotlight with their impressive performances and confidence on the very first day of the camp. This enthusiasm reflects the growing prominence of gymnastics in the region.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary of Youth & Sports, expressed his pride, saying Gymnastics holds significant value for us, and our athletes have consistently performed well, securing national medals.“Hosting this international camp in Kashmir is a proud achievement for us,” he said.

The camp also highlights the contribution of Kiran Wattal, Vice-President of the Gymnastics Federation of India, who acknowledged the support from the sports ministry of Azerbaijan, saying the Azerbaijan sports ministry's MOU with India facilitated the presence of an international gymnastics coach, further enhancing the camp's significance.

A young gymnast from Jammu said, this camp is a game-changer for us. Training under an international coach is an incredible opportunity, and it's motivating us to reach new heights.“We aim to showcase Jammu's talent on a global stage,” she said.

Similarly, the event not only showcases local talent but also represents a significant step in fostering international sports relations and improving regional athletic standards. (KNO)