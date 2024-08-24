عربي


Shmyhal Invites Lithuania To Join Procurement Of Weapons, Military Equipment From Ukrainian Manufacturers

8/24/2024 10:06:25 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has invited Lithuania to join the initiative to purchase weapons and military equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Shmyhal wrote:“I am pleased to welcome a true friend of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, to Kyiv on a special day for us - Independence Day.”

He thanked her for consistent support and various types of assistance, particularly in the energy sector. Lithuanian manufacturers stated they would provide generators and solar panels to Ukraine.

“We also highly appreciate Lithuania's participation in various international coalitions in support of Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, he“invited Lithuania to join the initiative to purchase Ukrainian weapons and military equipment from our manufacturers. We are also interested in creating joint innovative production facilities in Ukraine that will work for the Armed Forces.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that strengthening air defense capabilities remains a priority.

Lithuania continues to be a close and reliable partner of Ukraine in its struggle for independence and justice, Shmyhal said.

As Ukrinform reported, during a speech in Ukrainian at a solemn event on Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, Ingrida Šimonytė said that Lithuania will continue to do everything to bring Ukraine's victory closer, which the two countries will celebrate together.

UkrinForm

