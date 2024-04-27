Türkiye To Strengthen Cooperation With Kazakhstan In Mining, Electricity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye will strengthen its cooperation with Kazakhstan in thefields of mining and electricity, said the country's vice presidenton Thursday, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

Cevdet Yilmaz attended a signing ceremony of theIntergovernmental Joint Economic Commission meeting with KazakhPrime Minister Oljas Bektenov at the presidential complex in theTurkish capital Ankara.

“We will strengthen our cooperation in the fields of mining andelectricity. We will take new steps in logistics andtransportation, especially in the Central Corridor. We plan to signan agreement in the maritime field,” Yilmaz said at themeeting.

He expressed hope that the commercial and economic ties betweenthe countries will reach levels that reflect“brotherly relations”and grow even stronger as soon as possible.

Yilmaz added that they plan to increase cooperation in the fieldof regional development.

"Our goals include exchanging knowledge and experience,especially in smart cities, and holding business and investmentforums in the regions of Kazakhstan,” he said.

Stressing that they continue relations with Kazakhstan on thebasis of strategic cooperation, Yilmaz said the business forum andbilateral and inter-delegation meetings were completed“successfully, extremely productively, befitting brotherhood andfriendship.”

At the ceremony, Yilmaz and Bektenov signed an Action PlanProtocol between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.