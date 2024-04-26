GUMMY, A Meme Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list GUMMY, a Solana MEME coin, on the MEME Zone. For all CoinW users, the GUMMY/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 26th April 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, CoinW will also list GUMMY x3 ETF, and open GUMMY3L/USDT & GUMMY3S/USDT trading pairs . To celebrate the listing of GUMMY, we are launching the“Join the GUMMY bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Meet $Gummy: The Sweet Solana Sensation

With its light-hearted approach to the often serious world of digital assets, $Gummy injects a sense of fun and excitement into the Solana ecosystem.

At the time of listing, $Gummy boasts an impressive track record, with 53,000 holding addresses contributing to a liquidity pool totaling $2.7 million and a remarkable market capitalization of $120 million. These figures underscore the enthusiasm and support $Gummy has garnered within the crypto community.

The tokenomics of $Gummy are designed to ensure sustainability and growth. With a total token supply of 999,999,740 tokens, allocations have been strategically distributed as follows:

– Airdrop: 30%

– CEX liquidity and market makers: 10%

– Marketing: 20%

– LP burn: 40%

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent GUMMY prize pool has been up for grabs from April 26, 2024, at 14:00 to May 2, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About GUMMY

GUMMY is a 420-strain gummy bear ready to take over the Solana ecosystem. In a world of cryptocurrencies often taking themselves too seriously, Gummy emerges to prove that sometimes the sweetest rewards come from not sweating the small stuff.