(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Boeing 767 plane of Delta Air Lines made an emergency landing at New York's JFK airport after exit slide fell off on Friday airline said that shortly after takeoff, pilots got an alert about the emergency slide on the plane's right side and heard an unusual sound coming from that area, so they circled back to land safely at JFK Airport Boeing plane was manufactured in 1990 as per an Associated Press report were 176 passengers, two pilots, and five flight attendants on board the flight, which was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.'Up to Boeing to..': Airbus says 'not unlikely' to take some Spirit Aero plantsAfter feeling vibrations on the plane, the pilots declared an emergency so the flight could be routed quickly back to the airport safely said it put passengers on another plane to California. The airline said that the Boeing 767 aircraft, which will be \"thoroughly\" evaluated, has been removed from service. It said it will cooperate in investigations and support efforts to find the slide, American Airlines has said it will be making adjustments to certain routes in the second half of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 due to Boeing 787 delivery delays delivers 29 airplanes in March; volume drops by half over higher audits\"We're making these adjustments now to ensure we're able to re-accommodate customers on affected flights,\" the company said Airlines said that the route adjustments will not cease service in any of its destinations and the airline will continue to offer service on 55 long-haul international routes this winter Boeing 737's engine cover fell off during takeoff | See videoThe move comes a day after peer Southwest Airlines said that it will shut operations at some airports as a result of the 787 delivery issues per Reuters report, the output of Boeing's 737 MAX had fallen sharply on increased production checks by US regulators.

MENAFN26042024007365015876ID1108145250