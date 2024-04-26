NCPCR Asks ECI To Take Action Against Mehbooba Mufti

In a letter titled, 'Use of school-going children for the election campaign for Rajouri-Anantnag P.C. by Ms. Mehbooba Mufti,' the NCPCR expressed concern over reports suggesting Mufti's involvement in utilizing school children for electoral purposes.

The Commission stated that it had received information indicating Mufti's purported engagement of school children in the election campaign for the Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency. It emphasized that such actions appeared to contravene various guidelines and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India.

Citing its authority under Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, the NCPCR brought the matter to the attention of the Chief Election Commissioner, urging appropriate action in response to the alleged violation.

The NCPCR, a statutory body established under the CPCR Act, 2005, is tasked with safeguarding child rights and overseeing the implementation of key legislation such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015; and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

