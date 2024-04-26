NCPCR Asks ECI To Take Action Against Mehbooba Mufti

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has submitted a written complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, accusing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti of allegedly using school-going children for the election campaign for the Rajouri-Anantnag seat.
In a letter titled, 'Use of school-going children for the election campaign for Rajouri-Anantnag P.C. by Ms. Mehbooba Mufti,' the NCPCR expressed concern over reports suggesting Mufti's involvement in utilizing school children for electoral purposes.ADVERTISEMENT
The Commission stated that it had received information indicating Mufti's purported engagement of school children in the election campaign for the Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency. It emphasized that such actions appeared to contravene various guidelines and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India.
Citing its authority under Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, the NCPCR brought the matter to the attention of the Chief Election Commissioner, urging appropriate action in response to the alleged violation.
The NCPCR, a statutory body established under the CPCR Act, 2005, is tasked with safeguarding child rights and overseeing the implementation of key legislation such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015; and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Read Also Mehbooba's Assets Drop By 13.34 Lakh In 5 Years Mehbooba Relies On Roadshows In Attempt To Regain Lost Ground
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26042024000215011059ID1108144945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.