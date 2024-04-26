PSD Warns Of Unstable Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra)-- The Public Security Department (PSD) warned of unstable weather conditions and urged the public to exercise caution.The PSD warned of the possibility of flash floods in the afternoon hours of tomorrow for a short period in the southeastern regions.Additionally, it urged drivers to drive carefully because of the possibility of slick roads in rainy weather and reduced horizontal visibility from dust, particularly in the Badia regions.The department called on the public not hesitate to call 911 in case of emergency.