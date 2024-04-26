Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters In Remote Tripura Region Brave Waters To Cast Vote In Phase 2 Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable display of democratic fervor, residents of the 44/68 Raima Valley Assembly segment, nestled in the remote corners of Tripura's Dhalai district, on Friday (April 26) embarked on boat journeys to reach their designated polling booths for exercising their franchise. The scene unfolded amidst Tripura's record voter turnout during the ongoing phase 2 of elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rebati Tripura of the BJP emerged victorious in the Tripura East constituency, securing a substantial lead with 482,126 votes.

This victory, overshadowing the INC's Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman who garnered 277,836 votes, highlighted the BJP's dominance in the region, prevailing with a remarkable margin of 204,290 votes.

The recent coalition between the ruling BJP-Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (BJP-IPFT) and the principal opposition party, the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, seems to tilt the electoral scales in favor of the ruling alliance, posing a formidable challenge to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Congress combine.

The sway of the saffron party has witnessed a notable surge in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections' second phase. The historical backdrop reveals that out of the 15 elections and one by-election conducted for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) clinched victory on nine occasions.

Additionally, the party secured triumph in the by-election held in 2002, underlining its long-standing political influence in the region.

Amidst the electoral buzz, the contentious issue of illegal immigrants has emerged as a focal point, echoing sentiments mirrored in other northeastern states. Opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been robust, reflecting concerns about demographic shifts and cultural preservation among Tripura's populace.