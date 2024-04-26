Are Tom Holland, Zendaya Getting Married? Here's What We Know About Spider-Man Stars

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tom Holland and

Zendaya's

connection frequently catches

everyone's

attention. Despite speculations of a split, the

couple's

affection for each other has remained constant since they began dating. According to recent claims, the Spider-Man actors may

be contemplating

a future together as husband and wife. Recently, a source told People that they intend to take their romance to the next level and may exchange vows shortly.

The source stated,

“There has been talk of marriage,

and that

is a reality.”

He further explained,

“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together

out there

on social media for the most part.”









Talking further about Tom and Zendaya's

preference to keep everything under wraps, the source said that the attention during the public appearances

“has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

However, Zendaya offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend in a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month. The Challengers star praised Holland for

how he handled

things after the first Spider-Man

was released

in 2017.

Emphasising the sudden limelight after the

film's

release, Zendaya said,

“We were both

very,

very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight.

One day

you're

a kid

and

you're

at the pub with your friends, and

then

the next day

you're

Spider-Man.”

She even admitted

being a witness to

the changes in

Holland's

life

adding

that he handled it beautifully.







It goes without saying that

Holland and Zendaya have had a long-standing relationship. Several videos of the pair enjoying some quality time on vacation are accessible on the Internet. However, they never openly confirmed it.

Holland's

next project is

London's

West End production of

"Romeo and Juliet,"

in which he plays the lead. The film

is slated

to

be released

in May.

Zendaya's

Challengers, on the other hand, opened in cinemas today, April 26th. In the

film, the Dune 2 actress plays retired tennis instructor Tashi, who prepares her husband to win a tennis tournament. However, during a

key

match, he faces off against his former friend, who also happens to be

Tashi's

ex-partner.

