Are Tom Holland, Zendaya Getting Married? Here's What We Know About Spider-Man Stars

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tom Holland and
Zendaya's
connection frequently catches
everyone's
attention. Despite speculations of a split, the
couple's
affection for each other has remained constant since they began dating. According to recent claims, the Spider-Man actors may
be contemplating
a future together as husband and wife. Recently, a source told People that they intend to take their romance to the next level and may exchange vows shortly.
The source stated,
“There has been talk of marriage,
and that
is a reality.”
He further explained,
“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together
out there
on social media for the most part.”
Talking further about Tom and Zendaya's
preference to keep everything under wraps, the source said that the attention during the public appearances
“has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”
However, Zendaya offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend in a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month. The Challengers star praised Holland for
how he handled
things after the first Spider-Man
was released
in 2017.
Emphasising the sudden limelight after the
film's
release, Zendaya said,
“We were both
very,
very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight.
One day
you're
a kid
and
you're
at the pub with your friends, and
then
the next day
you're
Spider-Man.”
She even admitted
being a witness to
the changes in
Holland's
life
adding
that he handled it beautifully.
It goes without saying that
Holland and Zendaya have had a long-standing relationship. Several videos of the pair enjoying some quality time on vacation are accessible on the Internet. However, they never openly confirmed it.
Holland's
next project is
London's
West End production of
"Romeo and Juliet,"
in which he plays the lead. The film
is slated
to
be released
in May.
Zendaya's
Challengers, on the other hand, opened in cinemas today, April 26th. In the
film, the Dune 2 actress plays retired tennis instructor Tashi, who prepares her husband to win a tennis tournament. However, during a
key
match, he faces off against his former friend, who also happens to be
Tashi's
ex-partner.
