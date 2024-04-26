(MENAFN- Baystreet) Navitas Dips on Eve of Shenzhen Conference

IBM's Stock Down 9% On News Of HashiCorp Deal And Mixed EarningsTikTok Ban Bill Passes Senate, Awaits Biden's SignatureMeta Platforms' Stock Falls 13% On Disappointing GuidanceTexas Instruments Stock Surges After Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 26, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Microsoft's Earnings Top Forecasts Driven By Cloud Growth Microsoft (MSFT) has reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results that were driven higher by accelerating growth in its cloud-computing business.For what was the company's fiscal third-quarter, Microsoft announced earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 U.S. versus $2.82 U.S. that was expected among analysts.Revenue for the January through March period amounted to $61.86 billion U.S. compared to $60.80 billion U.S. that was forecast. Sales were up 17% year-over-year in the quarter.Microsoft attributed the earnings beat largely to strong growth in its Azure cloud-computing unit.The company's Intelligent Cloud segment, including the Azure public cloud, Windows Server, Nuance and GitHub, earned $26.71 billion U.S. in revenue during the quarter.That was up 21% from the previous year and ahead of the $26.26 billion U.S. expected among analysts.Revenue from Azure and other cloud services grew 31%, compared with 30% in the previous quarter. Analysts had expected growth of 28.6%.Within Azure, seven percentage points of the growth was related to artificial intelligence (AI), up from six percentage points of impact in the previous quarter.Microsoft provides cloud services for the ChatGPT chatbot from start-up OpenAI, and companies have been increasingly adopting Azure AI services, said Microsoft.Other highlights from the earnings report include revenue from the Xbox video game unit rising 62% year-over-year due to a lift from its $68 billion U.S. acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which makes popular game titles such as“Call of Duty.”Sales of Windows licenses to device makers rose 11% in Q1. During the quarter, Microsoft introduced Surface computers with a key for quickly accessing its Copilot AI chatbot.The company has begun selling access to the Copilot chatbot for small businesses with Microsoft 365 productivity software subscriptions.In term of guidance, Microsoft said that it expects $64 billion U.S. in revenue for the current second quarter of the year, slightly below the $64.50 billion U.S. consensus of analysts.The stock of Microsoft has increased 35% over the last 12 months to trade at $399.04 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks