President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting With UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technology


4/26/2024 10:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meetingwith Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UnitedArab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has begun, Azernews reports.

