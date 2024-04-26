GCC Seeks To Promote Economies, Open New Markets - Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries have always been seeking to promote their economies and open new global markets through cooperation with world countries and organizations, said the Gulf bloc's chief on Friday.

Jassem Al-Budaiwi made the remarks while welcoming Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Margaret Fong and Director-General of Trade and Industry in Hong Kong Maggie Wong separately on Friday, the GCC Secretariat-General said in a statement.

He restated the commitment of the GCC and Hong Kong to bolstering their economic, trade and investment relations, based on both sides' economic influence and weight.

During the meetings, they explored ways of propping up GCC-Kong Kong trade relations to cover new horizons involving trade, economic and investment areas. (end)

