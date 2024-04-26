German Ambassador Martin Jaeger Arrives In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has arrived in Lviv and met with Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
Sadovyi announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Martin Jaeger, Ambassador of Germany, is in Lviv today. A very warm meeting", Sadovyi wrote.
According to him, the German ambassador came with clear messages: "I am here to help Ukraine win the war and join the EU."
Sadovyi noted that a new large prosthetics workshop would open in the city next week, where up to 1,000 prosthetics will be made per year. A new mental health center will be built by the end of 2024.
The mayor said a new diagnostics department opened at St. Luke's Hospital last year.
"All this would be impossible without the support of the German government and our sister cities: Wurzburg and Freiburg," the mayor said.
Sadovyi thanked the German partners for supporting Unbroken Ukraine projects.
As Ukrinform reported, thanks to the German government and GIZ, a new large prosthetics workshop, Unbroken, will open in Lviv in April.
Photo credit: Andriy Sadovyi/Facebook
