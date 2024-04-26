Bengal LS Polls: Hindu Voters 'Intimidated' At Itahar, Alleges Sukanta Majumdar

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) West Bengal BJP president and party's candidate from Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar on Friday claimed that although elsewhere the polling had been more or less peaceful, at Itahar assembly constituency, the followers of local Trinamool Congress legislator Mosaraf Hussen "targetted" the Hindu voters and "intimidated" them.

Hussen, however, rubbished the allegations and said Sukanta Majumdar is floating such wild allegations thinking that nothing is going right for his party at Balurghat.

"Itahar always has a record of peaceful polls," Hussen claimed.

Surprisingly, sources in the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that throughout the day, there had not been many complaints from Raiganj, though this Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district was under the scanner of the Election Commission of India.

West Bengal recorded 60.60 per cent voter turnout till 3 p.m.

Darjeeling recorded the highest 61.97 per cent turnout, followed by Raiganj (60.20 per cent) and Balurghat (55.53 per cent).