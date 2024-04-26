Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Port Sudan Carrying Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the sisterly Republic of Sudan carrying 25 tons of aid, including food supplies and two ambulances, provided by Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Red Crescent. This brings the total number of planes to 18, with a total of 555 tons of aid.

This assistance comes as part of Qatar's support for the Sudanese people and its full backing for their resilience in facing the difficult conditions resulting from ongoing conflict.