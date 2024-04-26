Child Among Wounded As Enemy Shells Nikopol With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 26, a 9-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were wounded in Russia's shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in damage to civilian houses and a gas pipeline.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A 9-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of Nikopol. The child's condition is currently described as moderate. Doctors provided the necessary medical assistance. He is expected to make a full recovery at home," said Lysak.

According to him, a 42-year-old man was also wounded.

In addition, four five-story buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the attack. The information is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, last night the enemy shelled the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.