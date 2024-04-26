Child Among Wounded As Enemy Shells Nikopol With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 26, a 9-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were wounded in Russia's shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in damage to civilian houses and a gas pipeline.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"A 9-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of Nikopol. The child's condition is currently described as moderate. Doctors provided the necessary medical assistance. He is expected to make a full recovery at home," said Lysak.
According to him, a 42-year-old man was also wounded.
In addition, four five-story buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the attack. The information is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, last night the enemy shelled the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.
MENAFN26042024000193011044ID1108142941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.