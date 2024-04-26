China Demands US Abide By One-China Principle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 26 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday demanded the US to strictly abide by the one-China principle, as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The Taiwan question is the "first red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations. China demands that the US should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques in both words and deeds, refrain from sending wrong signals to the Taiwan independence separatists in any way," Wang was quoted as saying.

The minister also urged the US to act on President Joe Biden's commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," not supporting "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and not seeking to use the Taiwan question as a tool to contain China, according to the report.

China also demands that the US should stop arming Taiwan, and support China's peaceful reunification, he added.

Wang also expressed the hope that the US will work with China to achieve positive interactions in the Asia-Pacific, refrain from pressuring regional countries to take sides, stop deploying land-based intermediate-range missiles, stop undermining China's strategic security interests and stop undermining the hard-won peace and stability in the region.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden jointly outlined a future-oriented San Francisco vision last November, Wang said under the leadership of the two heads of state, China-US relations have been generally stabilized from further deterioration, and bilateral dialogue, cooperation and positive aspects in various fields have increased.

"On the other hand, China-US relations are still facing increasing negative factors and various disruptions," Wang said, adding that China's legitimate development rights are being unreasonably suppressed, and China's core interests have been constantly challenged.

US top diplomat arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

Xinhua didn't mention what Blinken said. According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken said before the Beijing meeting that moving forward on the agenda that their presidents set last November requires active diplomacy.

"There is no substitute in our judgement for face-to-face diplomacy in order to try to move forward, but also to make sure we're as clear as possible about the areas where we have differences at the very least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations," he said.

"I hope we can make some progress on the issues that our presidents agreed we should cooperate on, but also clarify our differences, our intent, and make very clear to each other where we stand," Blinken told Wang. (end)

