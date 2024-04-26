Ambassador Al-Khalidi Presents Credentials To President Of Honduras

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tegucigalpa, April 26 (Petra)-- In a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa, Ambassador Qasim Al-Khalidi presented, yesterday, his credentials to the President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento.Ambassador Al-Khalidi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the President of the Republic of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and his wishes to the friendly people of Honduras for further progress and development.In turn, President Castro asked to convey her greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising His Majesty's wise policy.She also expressed her government's interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.