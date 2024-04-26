Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends Custody Of AAP Leader Manish Sisodia, Others In Money Laundering Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi court on Friday (April 26) prolonged the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with Vijay Nair and other individuals, in connection with a money laundering case under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The custody extension is effective until May 8, 2024.

This decision follows a previous ruling on Wednesday, where the court extended Sisodia's CBI judicial custody until May 7, in relation to a money laundering case associated with the now-abolished Delhi excise policy.

Notably, Sisodia had withdrawn his interim bail plea earlier to partake in his party's campaigning efforts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. During the previous hearing, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court had reserved its judgement until April 30 regarding Sisodia's regular bail requests.

In a related development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha also saw their custody extended until May 7 in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate has implicated Kejriwal as a key conspirator in the case. However, concerns over medical issues and food restrictions during custody have stirred controversy.

Additionally, the court has reserved its decision on K Kavitha's bail plea until May 6, following an eight-day custody period until April 23. The investigation revolves around alleged payments made by the AAP.

In a separate ruling, Kejriwal, Kavitha, and Chanpreet Singh's custody was prolonged until May 7, with Kejriwal reportedly receiving insulin while being denied access to a private doctor. They are scheduled to appear in court on May 7 for further proceedings.