State BJP Chief Faces Protests In Balurghat As Bengal Records 31.25 Pc Turnout Till 11 A.M.

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 31.25 per cent till 11 a.m. in the three Lok Sabha seats where elections are being held on Friday.

Darjeeling recorded the highest turnout till 11 a.m. at 32.75 per cent, followed by Raiganj (32.51 per cent), and Balurghat (28.11 per cent), as per the data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal

Reports of stray incidents of poll-related violence that surfaced in the first two hours of polling declined substantially over the next two hours.

The CEO's office received a complaint from the BJP's Darjeeling unit alleging that party candidate Raju Bista faced resistance from the local Trinamool Congress workers when he tried to enter a polling centre in Siliguri.

Earlier on Friday morning, a similar report surfaced at Tapan under the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat where party nominee and state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar faced protests by Trinamool workers while he tried to enter a polling centre.

As per sources, the Election Commission has sought an action taken report on the matter from the CEO's office.