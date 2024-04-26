               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China's Money Can't Pull PNG From Australia


4/26/2024 3:13:24 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) There can be no more powerful symbol of the relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea than the prime ministers of these neighboring countries walking together on the grueling Kokoda Track towards Isurava, high in PNG's rugged Owen Stanley mountains.

The place where Anthony Albanese and James Marape chose to commemorate ANZAC Day was the scene of one of the toughest battles in the Pacific War, the Battle of Isurava. This is where raw Australian conscripts and militiamen fought back against an invading Japanese force in August 1942 until veteran reinforcements arrived. Their combined efforts inflicted heavy losses on the Japanese and, crucially, slowed their advance.

The Australians were supported throughout this and many other battles on the track by Papua New Guineans – the stretcher bearers who carried the wounded back to safety and the soldiers of the Papuan Infantry Battalion .

This moving collaboration has become the reference point for generations of leaders from both sides of the Torres Strait when speaking of the special relationship between the two countries. It has also inspired many Australian individuals and organizations to “give back” to PNG through financial donations and other support.




Papuan New Guinean stretcher bearers carry a wounded Australian on the Kokoda Track in 1942. Australian War MemorialHow history informs Australia's view of PNG

The events of 1942 had a lasting impact on Australian strategic thinking about its neighborhood.

During the war, Australia's lifeline to the United States across the Pacific was under direct threat from Japan's sweep across the region. The military objective of the Japanese forces on the Kokoda Track was the capital, Port Moresby, because of its utility as a base for ongoing attacks against Australian ships and cities. For a while, an invasion of Australia itself seemed to be imminent.

