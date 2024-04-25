Green Stocks In Play - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Soars On News Of Agreement To Produce Four Modular Electrical Distribution Centers

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX ), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures. The stock is in the top ten NASDAQ percentage gainers following today's news.

The stock is trading at $0.2631, up 0.1186 or 81.46% on over 129 Million shares. The stock's high for the day was 0.3164.

Safe & Green reported that it has entered into an agreement to manufacture four container based electrical distribution centers as part of a multi-unit order for a client serving the big box retailer market.

A modular electrical distribution center offers a flexible and customizable solution for distributing electricity from a single source to multiple destinations. The unit excels in versatility and dependability, efficiently managing and distributing electrical power, and is easily adaptable to evolving technologies and escalating power requirements.

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe and Green Holdings stated, "We are pleased that we have entered into this agreement to produce the first four units of what we anticipate will be a 20-unit order for 2024. Over the years, Safe and Green has manufactured over a hundred of these modular electrical distribution center units, and we are excited to be manufacturing them again. The versatility of these units allows for electrical distribution wherever and whenever it's needed, once again highlighting one of the key advantages of modular construction."

