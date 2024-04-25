Future Electronics Contributes To Reforestation Efforts In Quebec For Earth Day 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) April 25, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is actively participating in a reforestation initiative to commemorate Earth Day 2024.



The company's environmentally conscious employees have diligently collected donations for one week to honor Earth Day on April 22. Future Electronics has generously matched each employee's contribution on a 1:1 basis. These funds have been directed to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation efforts. Specifically, the focus is on reforesting areas in Quebec.



Quebec's forest landscape primarily consists of the Boreal forest, which hosts an impressive array of biodiversity. Among its inhabitants are over 225 bird species, 50 tree species, and 60 mammal species, including iconic animals like moose, black bears, and caribou.



By pooling together these individual contributions, Future Electronics is making a meaningful impact with a variety of initiatives implemented this past year such as replacing single-use plastics, introducing communal garbage bins, and using biodegradable packing materials. The company is committed to fostering a greener future for years to come.



