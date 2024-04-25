Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle In Odisha, Targets Naveen Patnaik-Led BJD Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday sounded the poll bugle in Odisha by launching a scathing attack against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a public rally at Sonepur Assembly segment in Balangir Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' at Rameswar Stadium of Sonepur, HM Shah urged the people to remove the ruling BJD government in the state this time. He targeted the ruling BJD by raising issues such as the dignity of Odia language and culture, rampant corruption, migration from Odisha, loot of mineral resources etc.

HM Shah accused the Naveen Patnaik-led state government of hijacking schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

He said that the last 20 years, under the BJD's rule, are the lost years for Odisha.

HM Shah asked the voters to give a majority to BJP in the state assembly this time to make Odisha number one state in the country.

"The people of Odisha are going to vote Narendra Modi to power for the third time by electing 20 MPs to the Lok Sabha. This apart, for the first time in the land of Lord Jagannath, the people of Odisha will elect the BJP government in Odisha with full majority for the pride of Odia language, culture, religion and literature," HM Shah said.

Targeting the ruling BJD, HM Shah said: "One who can't respect the pride of his state's language, literature and culture; can never take his state forward. I want to convey it clearly that the government ruling the state not only deprived Odisha of development and engaged in rampant corruption through officers but also neglected the pride of Odia language and literature."

The top BJP leader also said that Odisha, despite its huge mineral and water resources, has failed to develop as compared to other states where the double-engine government is functioning under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Lakhs of Odia people have been migrating to Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Punjab for jobs. You bring the BJP to power in the state by throwing out the Naveen Patnaik government. I assure you BJP will make such policies so that companies come to Odisha and then no one will migrate out of the state for jobs," the Union Minister added.

The senior BJP leader also said that the Central government, during the 10 years of NDA rule, has given Odisha Rs 4,81,000 crore while the previous UPA government has provided only Rs 1,35,000 crore to the state.

Notably, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Results for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls will be declared on June 4.