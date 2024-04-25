"Order-Fixing' - Now Abhishek Banerjee Lashes Out At Court Ruling In School Jobs Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the judiciary over a recent ruling by the Calcutta High Court in the alleged cash-for-school jobs scam in the state, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused a section of the judiciary of being biased with the BJP's 'agenda'.

In a crucial ruling on Monday, the Calcutta High Court cancelled 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Referring to the court order, Trinamool General Secretary Banerjee drew a comparison with 'match-fixing' in cricketing terms.

“The footprints of BJP are there in the nitty-gritty of the Calcutta High Court order. In cricket match-fixing, some people can predict in advance what will happen next in a match. That's what happened in this case also. This is like 'order-fixing' and 'court-fixing'.

"A section of the judiciary in the Calcutta High Court has added a new dimension to betting. The BJP is betting and some people occupying judges' chairs are becoming partners to it. But people will give a fitting reply in due course,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally in Purulia on Thursday.

Indirectly referring to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee said, "The judge who was hearing the school job cases earlier is a BJP candidate now. While occupying the chair of the judge, he admitted that the BJP was in touch with him for quite some time and he was also in touch with the party. Now since that judge has joined the BJP, the Calcutta High Court should cease to exist."

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, senior BJP legislator Mihir Goswami said the manner in which both the Chief Minister and her nephew are attacking the judiciary, it is high time the court takes suo motu cognizance against those who are resorting to contempt of court.