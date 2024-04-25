Qatar Hosts Ukrainian Delegation As Part Of Reunification Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar hosted a delegation from Ukraine led by His Excellency Dmytro Lubinets, Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, as part of its continuous mediation efforts to reunite families affected by the ongoing conflict.

HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held meetings with the Ukrainian delegation. Together, they also welcomed the Ukrainian families participating in Qatar's Health and Recovery Program. This initiative is aimed at building trust and showcasing the concrete benefits of the mediation efforts.

In her statement, HE Lolwah Al Khater conveyed her appreciation for the Ukrainian delegation's involvement. "We are deeply grateful to HE Dmytro Lubinets and his team for their crucial contributions to our reunification efforts," she stated. This visit underscores the strengthening of our collaboration with Ukraine in promoting human rights and affirming our shared values, further cementing our commitment to these fundamental principles, she added.

Qatar is hosting 20 reunified families, including 37 children, from April 18 to April 27. This comes as part of a program that helps promote health recovery and stability, by focusing on the mental, physical and social health of each family member, thus enabling families to rebuild their lives with confidence and safety.

