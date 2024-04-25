Officials Discuss Bus Rapid Transit Trial Operation In Amman-Zarqa Route

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, alongside Public Works and Housing Minister Maher Abu Saman and Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni, convened Thursday to deliberate the trial run of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along the Zarqa-Amman route.In their discussion, they underscored the necessity of a collaborative approach among the three entities for the trial operation of the BRT, which will be overseen by the municipality, leveraging its expertise in managing pilot routes within Amman.They also explored enhancing coordination between the municipality and the Ministries of Works and Transport to address traffic congestion on King Abdullah II Street and devise solutions beneficial for both present and future traffic conditions.