Saudi Woman Vanishes With Local Friend In Dir Lower, Triggers Search Efforts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a puzzling turn of events, a 37-year-old Saudi woman, who arrived in the Dir Lower region for companionship, has disappeared along with her local friend.

According to police reports, the woman, employed as a bank officer in Saudi Arabia, developed a friendship with 22-year-old Abdul Wahid, a resident of Dir Lower, who has served as her driver in Saudi Arabia.

Despite attempts by Abdul Wahid's parents to dissuade the relationship and send the woman back to Saudi Arabia, the pair remained in contact. On the night of the 25th of Ramadan, the Saudi woman visited Abdul Wahid's residence, after which both individuals vanished without a trace.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that the Saudi Arabian government has urged Pakistani authorities to locate the missing woman. Responding swiftly, the federal government has directed the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to expedite efforts for her recovery.

Additionally, Islamabad Police has filed kidnapping and related charges against Abdul Wahid, with the Senior Superintendent of Police-Criminal Investigation Agency (SSP-CIA) deployed in Dir Lower to oversee operations.

Despite intensive search efforts by a substantial contingent of Dir Lower police and officials, including several detentions at Abdul Wahid's residence, the whereabouts of the woman and Abdul Wahid remain unknown.

Local leaders have also joined the search efforts, yet the duo remains elusive. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the missing individuals may have married, although official confirmation is pending. Abdul Wahid, reported to be already married and a father, complicates the situation further.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence from the previous year when an Indian woman named Anju arrived in Pakistan and married Nasrullah, a resident of Dir Upper, after connecting on social media. Following a brief stay, Anju returned to India.