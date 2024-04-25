Argentina Seeks Sri Lanka's Help To Arrest Iran's Interior Minister

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Argentina sought Sri Lanka's help to arrest Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi if he was part of the Iranian delegation visiting Sri Lanka.

According to the AFP news agency, Argentina had requested Interpol to arrest Iran's Interior Minister over the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Interpol had issued a so-called“red notice”.

While a red notice alerts police in member countries about internationally wanted fugitives, it does not constitute an arrest warrant.

Interpol cannot compel police to arrest someone for whom a red notice has been issued, it is up to the member country to decide whether to make the arrest.

The Iranian delegation, which includes President Ebrahim Raisi, arrived in Sri Lanka earlier on Wednesday.

However, AFP news agency reported that Mr Vahidi was not seen accompanying the president upon arrival in Sri Lanka.

Iran's official news agency reported that Vahidi was back in Iran on Tuesday, without referring to the red notice.

Meanwhile, Iran lashed out at Argentina on Wednesday after the South American country sought the arrest of Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi over his alleged involvement in the deadly 1994 bombing of a Buenos Aires Jewish community center.

Without mentioning Vahidi by name, Iran's Foreign Ministry warned Argentina against“making baseless accusations against citizens of other countries.”

In an apparent reference to Israel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani urged Argentina“not to be influenced by those who are enemies of our bilateral relations.”

No one has been convicted for planning or carrying out the 1994 bombing that killed 85 people and wounded over 300 others. But in recent weeks - as Iran faces increasing global isolation and sanctions - Argentina has escalated efforts to condemn Iran and its overseas militant network for its alleged involvement. Iran has repeatedly denied any connection to the attack. (Colombo Gazette)