TN Class 12 Board Exam Results On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu School education department has said that the Class 12 Board examination results will be announced on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said that it has made all necessary arrangements to declare the results.

The details of the marks will be sent as text messages to the mobile phone numbers provided by the students, the school education department statement said.

The statement also said that the students can also visit the website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government examinations ( or )

An estimated 7.25 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examination held in March 2024.

The results for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations will be announced on May 10.