'Marathi People Not Welcome': Outrage Over Biased Job Requirement In Mumbai Netizens Say, 'Not The 1St Time'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A recent job hiring requirement posted on LinkedIn by an HR recruiter sparked outrage on social media. In a now deleted post, a freelance HR recruiter and consultant from Gujarat shared a job opening in Mumbai for the role of a Graphic Designer. But what sparked an outage was the requirement by the employer which read,“The Marathi people are not welcome here.”Many social media users criticised the company for its biased hiring requirement. Some users pointed out that Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Marathi speakers, was being excluded from job opportunities while some also highlighted that this wasn't the first time Marathi people faced discrimination bias refers to the prejudice or preference shown by employers toward certain candidates based on characteristics such as race, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or other factors unrelated to the candidate's qualifications or job performance Read: Mumbai: Marathi woman responds after denied office seat in Mulund, netizens slam society owners; call act shamefulCheck some reactions from Netizens here:One user on X wrote,“Blatant Discrimination Against Marathi People.... It's sad to see discrimination against certain people in job descriptions, is it legal?”Some other added,“Marathi people are one of the most welcoming and this is how these people repay the hospitality ? This is shamelessness to the next level. Please help stop this discrimination”“Racism on professional platform,” another user wrote other user wrote,“This is not the 1st time that Marathi people are facing discrimination. There have been many cases in Mumbai. Marathis are hated in their own soil maharashtra by mostly Gujratis,Marwaris. We have been very inclusive, welcoming for everybody. Marathis have been denied flats in Mumbai because of their dietary preferences. Builder does not sell flats to Marathi”Some other user wrote,“Check the audacity. A Mumbai company not hiring Marathi people”One user also added,“Check if Marwari or Gujju are running the company. Sometimes they do the same in Kolkata, they particularly mention no Bengalis while hiring.”

