Plantation Workers Stage Protest Demanding Rs. 1700 Wage

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Plantation workers staged a protest today demanding a Rs. 1700 daily wage.
Hundreds of plantation workers took to the streets in the estates and staged a protest.
The plantation workers protested against plantation companies, accusing them of refusing to agree to the wage hike.
A number of Tamil political parties, including the Ceylon Workers Congress, supported the protest. (Colombo Gazette)
