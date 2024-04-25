               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Plantation Workers Stage Protest Demanding Rs. 1700 Wage


4/25/2024 8:50:15 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Plantation workers staged a protest today demanding a Rs. 1700 daily wage.

Hundreds of plantation workers took to the streets in the estates and staged a protest.

The plantation workers protested against plantation companies, accusing them of refusing to agree to the wage hike.

A number of Tamil political parties, including the Ceylon Workers Congress, supported the protest. (Colombo Gazette)

