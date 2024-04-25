'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Warned About Not Getting Work For Supporting Palestine

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Actress Nicola Coughlan, who is known for her role of Penelope Featherington in the hit streaming show 'Bridgerton', has revealed she faced repercussions for her vocal support to Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The actress shared that she was told her support for Palestine could affect the acting roles she's offered, reports co'.

The Irish actress has been vocal about her support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war on social media. She explained her support and willingness to be vocal - especially about the children of Palestine - comes from a "moral responsibility to give back" because of her privileged position.

Nicola noted her desire to be proactive in support of causes she believes strongly in began before she landed her breakout role in Derry Girls.

As per co', she recalled getting involved in several causes, including campaigning for marriage equality in Ireland and marching for abortion rights.

"I've always cared about causes and social justice," she told Teen Vogue. "To me, it always becomes about supporting all innocent people, which sounds oversimplified, but I think you've got to look at situations and just think, 'Are we supporting innocent people no matter where they're from, who they are?' That's my drive".

Nicola admitted she's been told that certain agents and studies may not want to work with her due to her vocal support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict. Despite the warning, she continues to wear her Artists4Ceasefire pin.

At the 2024 Oscars, Ramy Youssef, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell and Ava DuVernay were among the celebrities also seen wearing the pin. She said, "You do get told, 'You won't get work, you won't do this'."