Czech PM, Defense Chief Post Photo Sporting Hoodies In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala posed for photographers not in his traditional suit, but in a casual hoodie in support of Ukraine.

It was Defense Minister Jana Cernochova who persuaded the government chief to take such a step, as she wrote on X , Ukrinform reports.

She noted that the hoodies with the image of Czech and Ukrainian symbols, ammunition, and the inscription "Ammunition for Ukraine" were handed to her by activists from the LetsPunchItCZ initiative, which makes "awesome hoodies styled in support of Ukraine." They asked me to give them to some politicians as a sign of gratitude to those who take an important part in the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Cernochova gave one to the head of the government, while she“even managed to take off the jacket from Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who was for the first time seen in public without his elegant outfit", and also gave hoodies to Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavski, Minister of Industry Jozef Sikela, and several other officials.

"I am very proud that our country is helping Ukraine and that our ammunition initiative is receiving a positive feedback not only across the world, but also in the Czech Republic," Cernochova wrote.

It should be recalled that the Czech government and the country's president championed the initiative to find ammunition for Ukraine in third countries with EU money. Prague claimed to have found 800,000 artillery rounds thanks to its own contacts. Later, the number was updated to over a million. Some 500,000 of these rounds have already been purchased.