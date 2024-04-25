Clashes erupt between pro-Palestinian protesters, police at University of Southern California

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions, the University of Southern California (USC), a prestigious private research institution situated in Los Angeles, made the decision to close its campus gates. This action followed clashes between law enforcement and pro-Palestinian demonstrators that erupted on Wednesday.



The unrest stemmed from a "Gaza Solidarity Occupation" initiated by an increasing number of protesters, comprising both students and individuals not affiliated with the university, at USC's Alumni Park on Wednesday morning.



Arrangers of the demonstration, The USC Divest from Death Coalition, stated in a declaration that they "have set up this occupation in solidarity with the people of Gaza, empowered by the actions of our peers at different campuses across the country."



"We stand here to join the nation-wide call by students for their universities to disclose their finances and endowment, to divest from Israeli violence, and to defend Palestinians and those who speak up against Zionism," the declaration further mentioned.



The USC Divest from Death Coalition, consisting of USC students, staff, faculty, alumni, and members of the Los Angeles community, asserted its presence as a unified force.



Video footage captured by local television channels depicted protesters maintaining their stance and directly engaging with law enforcement officers attempting to dismantle the encampment of tents.



USC called on students, staff as well as faculty member in a warning to "continue to avoid the center of campus unless you have a class."



The university issued a warning alerting the community to ongoing significant activity at the heart of its main campus, attributed to a continuing protest.

