Russia vetoes UN Security Council draft resolution on outer space weapons ban

On Wednesday, Russia utilized its veto power in the UN Security Council to block a draft resolution concerning weapons of mass destruction in space.



The resolution, put forward by Japan and the US with Turkey as a co-author, aimed to promote the peaceful utilization of outer space and prevent an arms race there.



In spite of receiving 13 votes in favor, the resolution was thwarted by Russia's veto, with China abstaining from the vote.



Ahead of the voting, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, explained that the draft resolution was "limited and politically motivated," did not adequately represent the perspectives of all members.



Nebenzia, in support of banning all weapons in space, explained that this was the reason they sought amendments to the resolution.



After the vote, US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield repeated that Russia had openly declared its aim not to put nuclear weapons in space, asking, "So today's veto begs the question, Why?"



"Why, if you are following the rules, … you do not support a resolution that reaffirms them? What could you possibly be hiding? It is baffling and it's a shame," she further mentioned.



The proposed resolution urged member states to conduct space exploration in line with international law and the UN Charter, emphasizing the importance of contributing to peaceful space activities to prevent an arms race. It highlighted the obligation of member states to adhere to the Outer Space Treaty and emphasized the prohibition of placing nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction in space.

