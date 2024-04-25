Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Supports Health Sector Locally In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation strengthened its humanitarian and charitable presence in the field of health projects and initiatives at the local level, relying on its own capabilities over the past years.

The year 2023 witnessed the continuation of the approach in supporting the health sector through the partnerships the Foundation has linked with many health institutions and associations specialised in the same regard over the previous years.

Hamad Medical Corporation tops the list of the Foundation's partners, which it is proud of because of its qualitative impact on the process of unifying efforts aimed at improving the health system as a whole.

Since its establishment, the Foundation has believed in the importance of these partnerships and their qualitative impact on achieving a healthy society.

The year 2023 witnessed the continued activation of partnerships by providing financial support to many institutions and associations specialised in health, such as the Qatar Diabetes Association and the Qatar Cancer Society, in addition to the main partner, Hamad Medical Corporation, bringing the total support provided by the Foundation in this regard to QR811,403 during the past year.

Quality partnerships

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation views the cooperation that links it with the Hamad Medical Corporation with great importance in view of the role that the latter plays in developing medical services and advancing the health sector at the state level.

This cooperation comes within the framework of an agreement that brought together the two parties since 2016. This cooperation has set a qualitative example of the importance of cooperation between national institutions and joining efforts to support the health sector at all levels.

The support provided by Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is to support medical cases that come to Hamad Medical Corporation from patients who are unable to bear the costs of treatment or surgical operations.

The Foundation bears the expenses of treatment, in addition to providing medicines and medical devices, as continuous coordination is carried out with Hamad Medical Corporation through the Social Service Department, which studies medical cases and the financial conditions of patients and provides the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation with the names and nature of the various cases that need assistance.

Civil society organisations

Civil society associations concerned with the health sector in Qatar are considered among the leading entities in terms of services and innovative vision that enhance their efforts quantitatively and qualitatively in various health fields, most notably the Qatar Diabetes Association and the Qatar Cancer Society.

Since 2016, cooperation with the Qatar Diabetes Association has received a great deal of attention in view of the circumstances of this disease, its importance, and the challenges facing indigent patients.

Their continuous support has had a great impact in supporting needy people with diabetes who are unable to purchase testing devices and supplies that enable them to live a normal, productive life for the sake of a healthy and healthy society, from which a large number of diabetic patients who visit the association have benefited (type 1 and 2 diabetics).

The cooperation is also considered by the Qatar Cancer Society, which consists of providing financial support as a humanitarian contribution to support the treatment of cancer patients who unable to bear the costs of treatment.

The move aims at alleviating the burden of the disease on them and reducing its psychological and social effects, and to enhance joint cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society, which devotes its efforts towards preventing cancer the disease, early detection, and empowerment and advocacy for those living with it, whether patients, survivors, or their caregivers.