General Staff: 104 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 104 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

“In the past day, 104 combat engagements occurred. In total, the enemy launched 13 missile attacks, 56 air strikes, and 105 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged,” the report says.

Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk, Kyrylivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Andriivka, Yevhenivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Semenivka, Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Olhivka, Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from its territory and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Berestove, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions 19 times in the areas of Serebrianka forestry, Nevske in the Luhansk region, Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Solovyove, Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 21 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the enemy made four unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

"Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Moreover, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile and 3 enemy reconnaissance UAVs. The missile troops struck one enemy manpower cluster," the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

As reported, Russia's combat losses as of April 24 reached 461,940 troops, including 880 over the past day alone.