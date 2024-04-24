House Speaker, Chairman Of Qatari Shura Council Committee Discuss Parliamentary Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Wednesday met with the chairman and members of the Cultural Affairs and Media Committee of the Qatari Shura Council over means to boost parliamentary ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Safadi highlighted the "deep-rooted" relations between Jordan and Qatar, stressing the importance of enhancing joint parliamentary actions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He also highlighted the importance of coordinating positions in pan-Arab and international parliamentary arenas to serve the interests of their respective peoples and address issues concerning the Arab and Islamic world, mainly the Palestinian cause.

Mubarak bin Mohamed Al Kuwari, chairman of the Qatari committee emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and activating joint parliamentary committees.

He also underlined the need to build on strategic relations to enhance mutual benefits for both nations and their citizens.