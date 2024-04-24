Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Announces Promising Preliminary Results At Kolos

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET)

today reported preliminary results that have identified near-surface high priority geophysical resistivity anomalies extending up to >1.5 kilometers (“km”) depth that are coincident with highly anomalous copper (“Cu”), gold (“Au”), and molybdenum (“Mo”) mineralization at-surface. According to the announcement, these compelling exploration drill targets were identified using a newly completed 3D resistivity inversion voxel model, derived from the ZTEM geophysical survey completed over the entirety of the 100% owned ~140 km 2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project in late 2023.“The strong correlation between highly anomalous resistivity areas and known surface copper-gold and copper-molybdenum mineralization is incredibly promising,” said Malcolm Dorsey, Torr Metals president and CEO.“We are now identifying the robust plumbing behind these prolific mineralizing systems, indicating an immense scale of underlying potential. Torr is now equipped with the precise knowledge on where and how to best target these anomalies in the sub-surface and with multiple untested zones delineated across a 7 km cluster porphyry trend this is a significant opportunity for a potentially major new copper discovery located only 30 km from Canada's largest open pit copper mine at Highland Valley.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia.

company's website

or current geological technical report (Aug. 24, 2021) filed on Nov. 25, 2021, under the company's profile on SEDAR at

.

