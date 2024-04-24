IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Edge Past Gujarat Titans In A Thriller Encounter At The Arun Jaitley Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals secured a nail-biting victory by just 4 runs, marking their fourth win of the season. Despite losing the toss and being put in to bat, the Capitals' middle-order displayed exceptional skill, posting a formidable total of 224/4. The bowlers maintained their composure, sealing the win on the final delivery.

Captain Rishabh Pant emerged as the standout performer, smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 43 balls. Axar Patel provided crucial support at number 3, contributing 66 runs from 43 deliveries, while Tristan Stubbs' quickfire 26 off 7 balls ensured a strong finish.

Although the Titans suffered an early blow with the dismissal of skipper Shubman Gill for just 6 runs, Wriddhiman Saha (39 off 25) and the dynamic Sai Sudharsan (65 off 39) built a solid partnership, adding 82 runs for the second wicket. However, the Capitals' spinners turned the tide, with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing Saha in the 10th over. Despite a valiant effort from Sai Sudharsan and a fiery cameo from David Miller (55 off 23), the Titans fell short.

In a tense final over, with the Titans requiring 19 runs off 6 balls and eventually 5 off the last delivery, it was Mukesh Kumar who held his nerve, ensuring victory for the Capitals. Rashid Khan's spirited innings (21* off 11) took the Titans close to victory, but ultimately fell short.

Rasikh Salam emerged as a key player for the Capitals, claiming 3 crucial wickets for 44 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav showcased his brilliance with figures of 2/29 in 4 overs. Axar Patel continued his fine form, picking up 1 wicket for 28 runs, while Anrich Nortje, despite conceding runs, provided the early breakthrough by dismissing Gill.

With this win, the Delhi Capitals leapfrogged the Gujarat Titans to claim the sixth position on the points table, with both teams now tied at 8 points each. The Capitals are set to take on the Mumbai Indians in Delhi, while the Titans will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad in their upcoming matches.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's 6,4,6,6,6 in the final over against Gujarat Titans lights up the stadium (WATCH)