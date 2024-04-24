Russia Ready To Cooperate With All Interested Partners To Ensure Security: Pres Putin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





MOSCOW, April 25 (NNN-TASS) - Moscow is ready to work on the formation of a multipolar world order and strengthening global security with all interested partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address message to participants in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

“Russia is prepared for close collaboration with all interested partners to uphold global and regional security and to establish a new multipolar international order that aligns with the interests of the majority of nations,” the head of state stressed.

He noted that at the current conference the representatives of different countries“will analyze the global landscape, discuss key aspects of global and regional stability, and share perspectives on enhancing responses to the most urgent and perilous contemporary challenges.”

Putin expressed confidence that the meeting“will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples, in the interests of peace and stability worldwide.”

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is taking place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. Delegations from 106 countries headed by Security Council Secretaries, national security advisers and counsellors, ministers and heads of special services have come to Russia to take part in the event. - NNN-TASS