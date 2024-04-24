Lytvynenko, Polish Secretary Of State Discuss Efforts To Counter Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko held an online conversation with Secretary of State – Head of the National Security Bureau of the Republic of Poland Jacek Siewiera.

According to Ukrinform, the NSDC press service said this in a post on Facebook .

The interlocutors discussed issues of countering the Russian aggressor.

They also discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

to develop“Ukrainian Doctrine” - Secretary Lytvynenk

The parties also focused on the current military and political situation and emphasized the importance of further cooperation.

As reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko stressed that Ukraine needs more air defense systems to counter Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure and cities.