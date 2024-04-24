Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - The success or lack thereof in the fight against human trafficking largely hinges on the level of global cooperation against the scourge, a Kuwaiti official said.
DOHA - Yousef Al-Omran, a Kuwaiti entrepreneur, won 'Akhlaquna' (our ethics) Individual Initiative Award, offered by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.
ALGIERS - South Africa called for launching immediate investigations into the discovery of mass graves at Gaza hospitals after the withdrawal of the attacking Israeli occupations forces.
CAIRO - The Arab League Council strongly denounced the genocidal acts, including starvation, being committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.
ROME - Gazans account for 80 percent of those facing imminent famine worldwide, according to the latest Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC).
JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Parliament welcomed Jamaica's recent decision to recognize the Palestinian state.
ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Israel war on Gaza Strip led in catastrophic results and unprecedented numbers of victims.
WASHINGTON - The United States lambasted the Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's announcement about plans to legalize 68 illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank as dangerous and reckless. (end)
