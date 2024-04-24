Syniehubov: Russians Launch Up To 15 Guided Bombs In Kharkiv Region Daily

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launches 10 to 15 guided aerial bombs daily in the Kharkiv region and strikes with new types of ammunition.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the United News telethon , according to Ukrinform.

"Every day the enemy launches 10 to 15 guided aerial bombs at our territory, and strikes with new types of ammunition. At night we had another attack on our civilian objects. This is the central part of the city, where there are residential buildings, high-rise buildings, offices, and a large number of cars. A large amount of property was destroyed. More than 600 windows were damaged," he said.

Explosive experts destroy about 250 Russian "Petal" mines inregion

According to Syniehubov, the functionality of the destroyed TV tower has been partially restored. Television broadcasting has already resumed. Further work will continue to restore the signal that was 100% before the destruction of the TV tower, he said.

Speaking about a possible Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, Syniehubov emphasized that the city conducts daily planned defense preparations.

"We clearly understand that the enemy has not abandoned its plans. This is not news to us, as these plans have been "realized" for three years. We do not rule out any scenarios, so we continue our planned defense training every day," he said.

As reported, Russian troops struck at the television infrastructure of Kharkiv.