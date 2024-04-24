Firm Offices Raided, China Calls EU 'Protectionist'

The EC said in a statement that the inspected Chinese company may have received foreign subsidies that could distort the internal market under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.

The latest raids of Nuctech's offices in Poland and the Netherlands marked the fifth investigation launched by the EU against Chinese firms in recent months.

Prior to this, the EU has launched investigations against Chinese suppliers of solar panels, wind turbines and electric trains. It accused China of using its socialist economic system to groom its state-owned-enterprises and win green project contracts in Europe.

Last October, the EU launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles.



Apart from these, the EU on Wednesday announced that it has initiated for the first time an investigation under the International Procurement Instrument against Chinese medical device suppliers.

It said evidence showed that China's procurement market for medical devices has gradually become more closed to European and foreign firms, as well as to products made in the EU.

It criticized China for unfairly differentiating between local and foreign companies, and between locally-produced and imported medical devices.



The EU said it had already raised its concerns over the matter directly and repeatedly with Chinese authorities but had not received satisfactory replies or actions.

It will now invite the Chinese authorities to submit their views, provide relevant information and open a consultation with an aim to eliminate the discriminatory measures.

The EU's investigation and consultations will be concluded within a nine-month period, which can be extended by five months if needed.

“In recent probes, the EU has set clear targets, abused its procedures and weaponized its investigation tools,” said an unnamed spokesperson of the Chinese Commerce Ministry's Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau.“These protectionist acts have distorted the fair competitive environment in the name of so-called fair competition.”

That spokesperson said China will closely monitor the EU's subsequent actions and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

According to an industry report published by AskCI Consulting Co Ltd, China's medical device market grew 10.2% to 1.04 trillion yuan (US$143.5 billion) in 2023 from 940 billion yuan in 2022. The figure is expected to surge 9.1% year-on-year to 1.13 trillion yuan this year.

Europe's medical device market is set to grow 4.1% to US$151.7 billion this year from US$145.79 billion in 2023, according to Eurostat.



Some research institutions said China may have already surpassed Europe to become the world's second largest medical device market after the United States last year. Even if it has not, it's likely that China can achieve this in 2024.



Over the past two years, the EU has repeatedly called on China to help end the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, it has been disappointed by Beijing's response so far.

